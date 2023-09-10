Guyana’s mid-year report highlights $40.6 billion govt. expenditure on infrastructure for first half of 2023

Kaieteur News – In the first half of the year, the Guyanese government has allocated a significant portion of its budget towards improving the nation’s infrastructure, with a keen focus on roads and bridges. According to the recently released mid-year report published by Parliament, a total of $40.6 billion has been expended for this purpose, with $39 billion allocated to road improvements and $1.6 billion directed towards bridge projects.

It said the government is pushing forward with its ambitious infrastructure agenda and several major projects have already commenced or advanced in both coastal and hinterland regions. Progress is underway on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, and works are ongoing on new bridges/structures and the relocation of utilities along the Corentyne Highway from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek, with expectations of acceleration in the second half of the year.

Additionally, the upgrading of the East Coast Railway embankment road from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and the East Coast Highway from Belfiealsold to Orange Nassau has commenced, set to advance significantly in the second half. Works have significantly advanced on the alternate bypass road through Diamond and Grove, improving traffic flow during the upgrading of the Grove Public Road. Upgrades to the East Bank Public Road from Good Success to Timehri are expected to commence by year-end, with work on the section from Providence to Grove beginning in the third quarter.

Progress continues satisfactorily on the construction of the East Coast – East Bank Road Linkage from Ogle to Eccles, with expectations of further advancements in the second half of the year. Rehabilitation of the Soesdyke–Linden Highway is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter, while ongoing works on the four-lane highway from Meer-Zorgen to Schoonord and from Schoonord to Crane are anticipated to accelerate in the second half.

The farm-to-market road from Ituni to Tacama is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Construction has also commenced on the New Demerara River Bridge, aimed at alleviating commuter woes on the Demerara Harbour Bridge, with plans for accelerated work in the second half of the year. Moreover, design and feasibility studies are complete for the Corentyne River Bridge, with procurement for final designs and construction in progress, while construction of the Wismar Bridge is expected to commence in the second half.

In addition to the road and bridge investments, the mid-year report also noted that $26.7 billion has been allocated across the ten regions for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of various community roads. These improvements aim to enhance residents’ access to their homes, places of worship, and everyday economic activities.

The government’s substantial investment in infrastructure underscores its commitment to improving transportation networks and facilitating economic growth across the country.