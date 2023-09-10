Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Sep 10, 2023 Sports

Massy Women Caribbean Premier League 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their place in the Massy Women’s Premier League (WCPL) final through a comfortable win against defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to make an impact throughout the innings, falling to 72 all out with just two batters reaching double figures.

The visitors had no problems as they chased the Knight Riders’ total with more than 12 overs to spare, thanks to Sophie Devine’s 200 strike rate knock.

Orla Prendergast struggled to get going on her WCPL debut, scoring 9 from 10 balls before she was dismissed. Deandra Dottin kept hopes alive as she dug in for 25 from 21 balls after Kycia Knight’s start came to an end. But when the captain fell at 60/6, it didn’t take long for the Warriors’ bowlers to finish off the hosts’ lower order.

Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate a Trinbago Knight Riders wicket during their semifinal playoff in the Massy WCPL. (Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate a Trinbago Knight Riders wicket during their semifinal playoff in the Massy WCPL. (Getty Images)

The Warriors set their impression on the chase immediately, taking 11 runs off the first over in pursuit of 73.

Devine continued on with her fine form to reach 38 from 19 balls, finishing the innings with a six to book a place in the final against the Barbados Royals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Sophie Devine bulldozed her way to an unbeaten 38. (Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors' Sophie Devine bulldozed her way to an unbeaten 38. (Getty Images)

Dottin had the only moment of enjoyment with the ball for the hosts when she dismissed Suzie Bates for a run-a-ball 18. Captain Stafanie Taylor helped finished off the chase, coming in for an unbeaten 50 partnership with Devine to win the game inside eight overs.

Match details: Guyana Amazon Warriors 78/1 (Devine 38*, Bates 18*; Dottin 1/12) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 72 (Dottin 25, Kycia Knight 13; Ramharack 3/12, Patil 2/10) by nine wickets

