Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

…Guyana makes successful start to Nations League campaign
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – The spectators at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) technical centre witnessed an extraordinary performance by Omari Glasgow, as the 19-year-old scored his first international hat-trick in the Golden Jaguars’ impressive 5-1 victory, marking the start of this season’s CONCACAF Nations League.
Guyana, grouped with Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, and Puerto Rico, will be delighted to secure three points as they aim to qualify directly for League A.
Under the guidance of Coach Jamaal Shabazz, the Golden Jaguars displayed dominance right from the start, with Glasgow seizing the opportunity 14 minutes into the match.
The Chicago Fire forward capitalized on a back pass to the Antiguan goalkeeper, effortlessly putting Guyana ahead 1-0.
Glasgow continued to trouble the defenders and earned a penalty in the 28th minute due to a handball inside the 18-yard box.
Stepping up confidently, Glasgow converted the penalty, securing his second goal of the game in his 15th international appearance.
In the 33rd minute, Kelsey Benjamin, who had a remarkable performance with a brace, extended Guyana’s lead to 3-0.
However, just before halftime, Raheem Deterville pulled one back for Antigua and Barbuda, making it 3-1.
In the second half, the Golden Jaguars were determined to add more goals to their tally.
Benjamin completed his double in the 62nd minute, further strengthening Guyana’s position at 4-1.
With complete control over the game, the team showcased their technical skills and fluid ball movement, making it seem like a training session.
In the 87th minute, a sublime sequence of passes from Jeremy Garrett to Liam Gordon, then to Kadel Daniel and finally to Glasgow, resulted in a stunning goal that could be considered one of the best of the Nations League.
Glasgow, receiving the ball on the left wing, skillfully cut inside the penalty area, evading three defenders, and unleashed a powerful right-footed volley into the top right corner of the net.
The crowd erupted in applause as Glasgow completed his hat-trick and scored his 10th international goal.
The Golden Jaguars will now return home for their next match against The Bahamas on September 12 at the National Track and Field Centre, starting at 6:00 pm.
Following that, Guyana will travel to Puerto Rico on October 14, followed by the return fixture on October 17.
On November 18, they will face The Bahamas once again, and on November 21, they will host Antigua and Barbuda.
