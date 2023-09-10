Deaf models preparing to represent Guyana in Tanzania

Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Waterfalls Magazine – Guyana’s top deaf models will compete at the 2nd International Deaf Cultural Arts Festival 2023, hosted by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, under the theme ‘Promoting Cultural Diversity Awareness.’

Deaf Model: Sheikh F. Mohamed (Ricky)

Deaf Guyanese models, Reshma Seemangal and Anthonio Johnson

The International Deaf Cultural Arts Festival 2023 will be hosted at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Africa from 19th to 27th November 2023.

Guyana’s participation in this prestigious event is an important milestone for the Deaf community as it will allow three of its members to showcase Deaf talent internationally and become inspirational role models for Deaf youths throughout Guyana.

The delegation will be headed by Sheikh F. Mohamed (Ricky) who has a wealth of experience in pageantry and has previously represented Guyana internationally at Miss and Mister Deaf International (Las Vegas 2016, St. Petersburg 2019). The other two contestants, who were selected based on the local Miss and Mister Deaf Guyana pageant in 2022, are Reshma Seemangal and Anthonio Johnson. They will compete in the following categories: evening wear, swimwear, talent presentation, and cultural presentation.

DAG is expecting tangible support from the government and private sector to ensure this venture will be a success. The hopeful participants are at present engaged in fundraising activities.

Members of the public who wish to make a contribution can make contact with the organizers at 687-3597 or 612-3398 (text only).

