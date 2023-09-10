Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$14M Yupukari medical staff quarters commissioned

Sep 10, 2023 News

DPI – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday opened the $14M Yupukari medical staff quarters, Yupukari Village, Region Nine. The facility was funded by the government through Region Nine’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

The $14 million staff quarters that was officially declared on Friday.

The $14 million staff quarters that was officially declared on Friday.

The newly constructed facility is fully equipped with a solar power system that can provide electricity and can accommodate two medical personnel along with their families.

Minister Anthony explained that some $100 million was allocated to upgrade all health posts, centres and hospitals in the Rupununi region.

Another $100 million was earmarked for Region Nine to build facilities to accommodate medical staff in villages.

“We also recognize that if we put down a health post or centre, sometimes the staff is not necessarily from the village, which makes it a problem because they don’t have anywhere to stay and we took a decision that we must build good staff quarters so that persons who are not from the village will be able to use those quarters,” Dr. Anthony explained.

Meanwhile, Yupukari is expected to benefit from an ambulance in 2024 that will also serve the satellite villages in times of emergencies

He highlighted, “In the regional budget, we’ll make an allocation to buy an ambulance. Now, if we get that when the final budget comes out, then certainly we’ll buy that ambulance for your community but I am sure it will benefit other surrounding communities.”

The village is also benefitting from other government initiatives including the telemedicine system that is being piloted within the village.

Youths were also urged to take advantage of the various training programmes being offered by the Ministry of Health, as the government seeks to build out the health infrastructure into a world-class health system.

Minister Anthony was accompanied by Regional Chairman Brian Allicock, Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Cerdel Mcwatt, and Ministry’s Hinterland Coordinator Michael Goveia among other personnel.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 08, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Guyana Amazon Warriors sink TKR to book spot in final

Sep 10, 2023

Massy Women Caribbean Premier League 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their place in the Massy Women’s Premier League (WCPL) final through a comfortable win against...
Read More
Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars 5-1 win

Glasgow’s hat-trick highlights Golden Jaguars...

Sep 10, 2023

Mohamed sets new M1 Squat record on his way to 5 gold medals

Mohamed sets new M1 Squat record on his way to 5...

Sep 10, 2023

Sancho and RHJ Boxing Gym secure top honours

Sancho and RHJ Boxing Gym secure top honours

Sep 10, 2023

Pegasus Hotel & Suites Partners with Guyana Golf Association/Nexgen Golf Academy

Pegasus Hotel & Suites Partners with Guyana...

Sep 10, 2023

MSC finales slated for this weekend

MSC finales slated for this weekend

Sep 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]