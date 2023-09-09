 PANCAP’s Coordinating Unit gets new Director

Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Surinamese national Dr. Wendy Telgt Emanuelson has been appointed the new Director of the Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), the mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic.
Dr. Telgt Emanuelson took the helm on September 1, 2023.
In a statement, PANCAP said that Dr. Telgt Emanuelson will lead PANCAP’s dialogue with CARICOM governments, international donors and partners, and other stakeholders in the continued implementation of a coordinated and structured regional approach for an AIDS-free Caribbean. She will lead the PANCAP Coordinating Unit to ensure the delivery of regional public goods supporting national programmes and advancing PANCAP’s regional objectives.
Before joining PANCAP, Dr. Telgt Emanuelson was a National Consultant on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Suriname. She has vast knowledge and experience in public health policy development and implementation and has led a number of national public health programmes in Suriname.
Dr. Telgt Emanuelson holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Public Health from the Central University of Nicaragua, a Master of Science Degree in Public Health from Walden University, USA, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Behavioural Science from Andrews University, USA.
Dr. Telgt Emanuelson brings to PANCP a wealth of knowledge and experience in strategic health policy development and will certainly advance the Coordinating Unit’s work in its programme planning and execution in the continued fight against HIV and AIDS in the Region.
