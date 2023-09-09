New teachers’ house at Dora Secondary School pegged at $49M

Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will soon be constructing a new teachers’ house at the Dora Secondary School, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

This was revealed at the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The construction of the building is estimated to cost $49, 965, 510. Twelve contractors have submitted bids for the job.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $12 billion to improve educational facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the construction of stands at the Anna Regina (Region Two), Bayroc (Linden) and Mc Kenzie (Linden) grounds. Each project is estimated to cost the government $107 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of new teacher’s house at Dora Secondary School.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of complete fire alarm system.

Construction of Stands at Mc Kenzie, Linden.

Construction of Stands Anna Regina, Essequibo.

Construction of stands at Bayroc, Linden.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of cell No.3 at Haag Bosch Sanitary Landfill.

Construction of Access Bridge at Zorg En Hoop Canal.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery and testing of Lot1: two reconditioned TM Trucks, Lot2: one reconditioned model M Truck, and Lot3: two new hydraulic excavators.

