Motorcyclist injured in Aubrey Barker Road crash

Sep 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist is counting his lucky stars after he crashed head-on into a motorcar on the busy Aubrey Barker Road in South Ruimveldt Park Friday afternoon.

Around 15:15hrs on Friday, residents of the area heard a loud sound. Upon checking they saw the motorcyclist lying on the roadway, grimacing in pain.

The driver of the motorcar, an AT 212, related to persons at the scene that he had moments earlier exited Congress Drive and entered Aubrey Barker Road when he saw the motorcyclist speeding towards him.

“This man like he ain’t following the news. Is plenty of them crashing. He speeding coming towards me and he looking back at something and coming straight to me,” the man said.

Emergency medical technicians attend to the injured man.

He said he attempted to swerve from the bike, but he noted that “this man start zig zagging and with the speed he crash into me car,” the man said.

The bike slammed into the front of the car, damaging its bumper, the bonnet, and the window screen; the latter sustained a gaping hole. The driver of the car and another male escaped without injury.

The injured motorcyclist comforted by his father at the scene yesterday. At left is the car involved in the accident.

Passersby attended to the injured motorcyclist who sustained a broken right leg as well as lacerations to the body. He was in tears when an ambulance was summoned to the scene. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Recently, there has been a sharp increase in road accidents, many of which involve motorcyclists, and which have had fatal consequences.

The Guyana Police Force has been trying to curb the situation and the use of technology has been among the initiatives which the lawmen plan to utilize to remedy the situation.

