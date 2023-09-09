Man badly beaten by drinking partner dies

Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man died on Thursday after he was badly beaten on July 3, 2023 by his drinking partner.
Dead is Ashram Boodhoo.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, Boodhoo’s relatives said that the suspect, who is known to the family, remains on the run.
The two men were reportedly drinking together on July 3 but at around 19:00hrs, an argument ensued. Things escalated and the suspect dealt Boodhoo several blows to his body and head knocking unconscious before fleeing the scene.
Police rushed Boodhoo to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.
He sustained severe brain injuries and was pronounced brain dead. The injured man was placed on life support machine before being discharged from the hospital on August 20.
Boodhoo reportedly showed signs of recovering but never came out of his coma.
His family is demanding justice.
