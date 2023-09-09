Iwokrama Research Plots for Monitoring Forest Impacts

Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Iwokrama’s Science Program recently completed the re-census of 18 Permanent Sample Plots (PSP’s) in the Iwokrama Forest.
The science program allows for the conduct of a variety of forestry research projects annually. The re-census of the 18 PSPs in Iwokrama’s forest was completed in August 2023. The PSPs are permanently demarcated areas of forest, typically of one hectare, which are periodically remeasured.
According to a press release, Iwokrama said that the PSPs are the basis for growth and yield studies, provide knowledge on forest changes under different situations such as climate change and inform carbon storage capacity.
“When established in areas that are to be harvested, they provide information on the impacts of harvesting on the forest and on biodiversity recovery rates. Forest management then, can be based on this knowledge and be continuously adapted to new information. This monitoring system is especially important for Iwokrama’s internationally certified timber operation,” Iwokrama said.
Further, the press release stated that the PSP system established in the Iwokrama Forest has the following characteristics:
Plot location also considers forest types, giving priority to the forest types that are suitable for commercial harvesting.
Plot establishment began in 2002 with two being set up and continued in 2008 for the majority. The last set of four plots was established in 2018.
This re-measurement exercise was made possible with the support of the Exxon-Mobil Foundation.
