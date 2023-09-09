GPF Academy receives first-time institutional accreditation

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force Academy was presented with the Institutional Accreditation Certificate by the National Accreditation Council (NAC) on Friday, at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown.

Delivering the keynote address at the simple ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) (ag), Calvin Brutus stated that the certificate marks a significant milestone in the force’s journey towards achieving the highest standard of law enforcement education and training.

According to Brutus, the accreditation will last five years, commencing from August 25, while noting that the GPF received the certificate of registration last September, following other procedures.

The accreditation process also saw the force signing various Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the Universities of Guyana, Nations, and Texila American to incorporate new programmes and refine existing ones.

This accreditation has also led to the institution’s name being changed from the Felix Austin Police College to the Guyana Police Force Academy.

It serves as a testimony of allowing everyone to feel included in attending an esteemed academic institution.

“It also emphasises the importance of investing in our human capital to ensure that professionalism is of the highest standard among our members,” Brutus said.

Meanwhile, NAC’s Executive Director, Dr. Marcel Hutson commended the Force for another astonishing achievement, which he said will allow the current officers in training to undergo precise studies in Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Studies.

“The Guyana Police Force moved beyond registration, into the realm of accreditation which speaks to another level of education delivery…the Guyana Police Force is the first public entity that has attained this status,” Dr Hutson stated.

Similarly, the Force’s Training Officer. Woman Superintendent Nicola Kendall said Friday’s event “marks a pivotal moment in the journey of the modernization process of the GPF, a journey characterized by relentless dedication, unwavering commitment, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence in education.”

She continued, “Today, we come together to celebrate the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of academic excellence.”

Woman Superintendent Kendall, who played an integral role in the journey to accreditation status, pointed out that “this journey towards accreditation which began during 2021 with the registration process and ended with achieving Institutional Accreditation in August 2023 has been a collaborative effort involving the visionary leadership, diligent administrative staff, the student population, and our invaluable network of partners. We have all played a part in achieving this milestone, and today, we celebrate the fruits of our collective endeavours.”