Govts. must ensure decommissioning money is secured – Intl. body

Kaieteur News – Asset Integrity Engineering (AIE), a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a recent publication reminded oil and gas producing nations that decommissioning projects generates little to no money for operators, adding that it is therefore crucial to secure sufficient funds to restore the ocean’s floor.

The process of restoring the ocean’s floor when an oil and gas project has come to an end is called ‘Decommissioning’.

Kaieteur News had reported that decommissioning is a complex and costly process at the end of the economic life of an individual oil and gas project. It involves the safe plugging and abandoning of oil wells, removal of structures and restoration of the surrounding areas.

AIE is a leading provider of asset integrity services which improve operational reliability, safety and asset protection whilst at the same time helping to maximise plant performance and mitigate the constant challenges and hazards facing heavy industries such as Oil and Gas, Power Generation and Mining.

In its article, the company highlighted that some challenges include the safety and environmental risks associated with decommissioning, along with the financial assurance required to ensure projects can be taken to completion.

“Decommissioning projects typically generate little or no revenue for operators, so it is crucial to ensure that there are sufficient funds available to carry out decommissioning activities,” AIE added.

AIE noted that while over 95 countries have producing oil and gas facilities, there is very limited experience in decommissioning of these fields. It was stated too that one of the main challenges of decommissioning a facility is the estimation of the costs and liabilities involved, and their allocation among the stakeholders of the project.

Notably, the costs involved can amount to US-billions of dollars and vary significantly depending on the type, location, and age of the facilities, along with the safety and environmental standards that are required to be satisfied.

Moreover, it was stated that the estimation of decommissioning costs requires making assumptions on the Cessation of Production (CoP), time estimates for when the decommissioning operations will take place, how each aspect of operations will be performed and catering for inflation of these associated costs.

“Decommissioning liabilities are also complex and can have uncertainties, as they may depend on contractual agreements, legal obligations, regulatory frameworks, and social expectations,” it was noted.

The company also stated that it is estimated that more than 70 percent of the world’s oil and gas production comes from mature fields and flows through infrastructure that is ageing. It was explained that as global oil and gas basins become more mature, there is an increasing focus from Government Regulators, Tax Authorities as well as National and International Oil Companies on decommissioning of oil and gas facilities along with their associated midstream and downstream industries.

AIE underscored that decommissioning is set to be a key issue for the oil and gas industry soon. “Decommissioning is the final stage of an asset’s lifecycle, whereby reservoirs are isolated, and their associated infrastructure is removed and disposed of, leaving the production area in an environmentally acceptable condition with minimal safety risks associated with it. It is a long, often costly process, requiring cooperation by the key stakeholders to manage the various associated technical, operational, social, economic, and environmental issues,” the company said.

Moreover, it was highlighted that with the increasing global momentum towards decarbonisation, governments are also exposed to greater decommissioning risks as the outlook towards oil and gas assets has changed considerably.

To this end, AIE said that the increasing pressure on carbon-intensive assets to reduce emissions, coupled with lower anticipated returns and higher capital costs for companies could mean that assets can reach their economic limits significantly earlier than expected.

“This leads to higher chances of accelerated decommissioning of assets, mothballed assets and bankruptcies; there is a potential risk that governments would be saddled with decommissioning liabilities as a result,” it was added.

AIE listed some examples of the consequences it has seen involving decommissioning. The first consequence stated was that inadequate decommissioning liability provision can lead to a 500 percent default or bankruptcy of involved parties leaving decommissioning liabilities on Governments or other joint-venture partners. It was also stated that poorly managed assets incurring unnecessary decommissioning costs, or even entering into decommissioning unexpectedly and asset sales values, are being eroded by presenting unrealistic decommissioning liabilities in the vendor data room.

The company stated that its engineering services and software focus on aged infrastructure and have successfully delivered a range of decommissioning projects from advisory support through to full project management delivery for onshore and offshore projects. AIE said it has a unique understanding of the regional and international decommissioning landscape. It was also disclosed that the company was recently awarded several strategic decommissioning contracts and noted that a world-class team was developed to support a range of related initiatives.

Importantly, AIE based its research for the publication on the Commonwealth Secretariat guide titled “Oil and Gas Decommissioning Toolkit,” where the Secretariat highlighted key issues of decommissioning and made suggestions for Governments. The guide was published earlier this year and warned its member countries, including Guyana, who is a part of the oil and gas industry of the uncertainty of decommissioning costs, which can result in the price tag to restore the ocean floor, easily moving from US-millions to US-billions.

Kaieteur News had reported that Commonwealth Secretariat Economic Adviser, Naadira Ogeer, cautioned developing countries that the price tag attached to decommissioning could easily wipe out any benefits the country sees from oil project.

Ogeer, who led the development of the toolkit, explained that, decommissioning is another dimension to the just energy transition. It goes without saying that companies who have benefitted from these fossil fuels should pay for all clean up and restoration activities.

Ogeer stated too, “It would be unreasonable for developing countries with low capacitated regulators and weak legal requirements to shoulder the significant financial, environmental and social costs. This would easily wipe away any benefits seen from a project.” As such, she added that the international community must be extremely vigilant and united to ensure that the ‘polluter pays’ principle is adhered to.”

GUYANA

American oil giant, ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has been taking out money from Guyana’s oil production for decommissioning.

Exxon’s affiliate is the operator of Guyana’s lucrative Stabroek Block which has over 11 billion proven barrels of oil.

Under a signed deal – the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) – the oil giant has been taking out money from the first day of production (2019) to set aside as a decommissioning fee. It should be noted that the revenue has to be set aside in a special account, held by the Government to cover these costs when the time comes.

However, the Stabroek PSA jumps off the precipice of international best practice, and into a bottomless pit of abnormality on this front. ExxonMobil and its Partners which include Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited are able to benefit from a lopsided system that allows them to keep decommissioning funds in their pockets.

Based on its 2021 financial statements, for 2020 and 2021, ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC Group, have recovered a whopping US$355.7 million for decommissioning costs which would be incurred in another 18 years for the Liza Phase One Project.

During an engagement with the media last June, ExxonMobil Guyana acknowledged that decommissioning funds are not needed until 20 to 30 years down the line. Be that as it may, the company noted that the provisions of the 2016 Stabroek Block deal allow for early recovery.

However, the oil giant assured nonetheless, that when Guyana needs that money for clean-up, the money will be handed over.