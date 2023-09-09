Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Five homeless after fire destroys house at Itaballi Landing

Sep 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Five persons, including four children, are homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Ingrid Moore, a 44-year-old cook and her four children were left homeless on Thursday after fire completely  destroyed their home. Moore is the owner of the uninsured, one-bedroom house which was made of wood and measured 16 feet in width by 20 feet in length. The house was powered by solar panels and batteries.

Police in a press release said that at about 07: 00 hrs, Moore went to work, leaving her four children at home. The eldest being 17 -years-old.

According to the teen, at about 17:00h, her siblings went to the Mazaruni River to bathe while she stood about 100 yards away from their home socializing when at about 17:30h she saw fire coming from their house.

The teen said she immediately ran into the house and observed that the fire seemed to have originated in the room that housed the solar batteries. The teen subsequently raised an alarm and ran to safety.  Public-spirited citizens attempted to out the fire, but their efforts were futile.

The house that was destroyed by the fire

The house that was destroyed by the fire

The police was informed at about 17:50h and responded promptly. Upon arrival, ranks joined the efforts to extinguish the fire.

Police reported that a bed, a sound system, and a chair were among the items destroyed in the house. The house and its appliances were valued at approximately $1M.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 08, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

 

ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sanmogan lands 4 gold & silver on debut; Abrigo also solid as gold

Sanmogan lands 4 gold & silver on debut; Abrigo also solid as...

Sep 09, 2023

2023 FESUPO South American Women’s Classic Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur Sports – Twenty-one-year-old Sarah Sanmogan competing in the 69kg Junior category, made a memorable debut,...
Read More
Germany score massive upset over U.S. in FIBA World Cup semis

Germany score massive upset over U.S. in FIBA...

Sep 09, 2023

Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after protesters disrupt match

Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after...

Sep 09, 2023

Sabalenka fends off Keys to reach US Open final

Sabalenka fends off Keys to reach US Open final

Sep 09, 2023

BCB hosts Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy for 80 youths

BCB hosts Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy...

Sep 09, 2023

Beacons and Rivers View win in Bartica 

Beacons and Rivers View win in Bartica 

Sep 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]