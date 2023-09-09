Five homeless after fire destroys house at Itaballi Landing

Kaieteur News – Five persons, including four children, are homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Ingrid Moore, a 44-year-old cook and her four children were left homeless on Thursday after fire completely destroyed their home. Moore is the owner of the uninsured, one-bedroom house which was made of wood and measured 16 feet in width by 20 feet in length. The house was powered by solar panels and batteries.

Police in a press release said that at about 07: 00 hrs, Moore went to work, leaving her four children at home. The eldest being 17 -years-old.

According to the teen, at about 17:00h, her siblings went to the Mazaruni River to bathe while she stood about 100 yards away from their home socializing when at about 17:30h she saw fire coming from their house.

The teen said she immediately ran into the house and observed that the fire seemed to have originated in the room that housed the solar batteries. The teen subsequently raised an alarm and ran to safety. Public-spirited citizens attempted to out the fire, but their efforts were futile.

The police was informed at about 17:50h and responded promptly. Upon arrival, ranks joined the efforts to extinguish the fire.

Police reported that a bed, a sound system, and a chair were among the items destroyed in the house. The house and its appliances were valued at approximately $1M.

Investigations are ongoing.