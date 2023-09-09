El Dorado Offshore and Carnegie partner to host ‘Cooking with Kids’ camp

Kaieteur News – El Dorado Offshore collaborated with the Carnegie School of Home Economics to host ‘Cooking with Kids’, an engaging and empowering initiative for young people in Region 10.

The programme lasted for two weeks and impacted more than 15 children between 9 – 15 years of age.

“El Dorado Offshore recognizes the immense potential of our youth in shaping the future,” said Thalia Wilson, Senior HR and Employee Engagement Coordinator.

“We believe that by investing in their education and skills development, we are sowing the seeds of progress, not only for these individuals but also for our communities and the industries in which we operate,” Wilson said.

The ‘Cooking with Kids’ camp offered the participating children experience in the culinary arts.

In a statement El Dorado Offshore said that “Over the course of two weeks, these young minds not only learned how to prepare delicious meals but also acquired essential life skills such as baking and table etiquette. The program was designed to be educational, fun, and inspiring, and it achieved all these objectives, leaving the children excited and eager to explore advanced levels of culinary expertise.”

The company noted that nurturing the talents and dreams of youth is a top priority.

“This commitment is exemplified through EDO’s collaboration with the Carnegie School of Home Economics and other institutions demonstrating its dedication to creating a positive influence within the communities it serves. Beyond simply cooking, this partnership is an investment in the future professionals of Guyana and other regions where EDO has established a presence. Through its dedication to fostering Guyanese talent, EDO has enlisted skilled chefs who received their training at the Carnegie School of Home Economics to serve as offshore cooks.”

El Dorado Offshore said that with programmes like ‘Cooking with Kids’ children acquire valuable skills that help instil a sense of purpose and empowerment.

“This approach is not limited to one program but extends to various initiatives to uplift communities and contribute to sustainable development… By nurturing talent and fostering partnerships like the one with the Carnegie School of Home Economics, businesses can collectively pave the way for progress and prosperity in communities across Guyana.”

El Dorado Offshore encouraged other companies to follow suit and engage with local institutions to create similar opportunities for young people.