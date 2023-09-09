Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Duo wins big in KFC’s ‘Summer Cooldown n’ Paradise’ promotion

Sep 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Nigel Plowell and Yacara Joseph won a trip for two to the Dominican Republic at an All-Inclusive Resort where they will spend three days and two nights compliments of KFC Guyana.

Plowell and Joseph participated in KFC’s ‘Summer Cooldown N’ Paradise’ promotion which concluded on August 31, 2023.  Their names were drawn at the fast food restaurant’s Vlissengen Road location.

Winners of KFC’s ‘Summer Cooldown n’ Paradise’ promotion with representatives of KFC.

Customers who purchased a bucket meal were given a chance to win the all-inclusive trip for two to the Dominican Republic.

“KFC wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all their customers and look forward to their continued support,” a press release from the KFC said.

