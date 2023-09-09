Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

De Pee Pee Pee Cee flip-flopping!

Sep 09, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember when de Pee Pee Pee Cee under de  now Vee Pee tell dem parents how it no longer compulsory to pay de contingency fees wah dem schools been demanding. And how dem claim how de fees cannot be used as a condition fuh admission or registration.

Fuh those who nah old enough, leh dem boys remind y’all. Once upon a time, de Pee Pee Pee Cee decided that contingency fees should not be mandatory but voluntary. It was like if dem bin giving us freedom of choice. But what happened next? Chaos and confusion!

Our schools, already struggling to make ends meet, were left high and dry. Making de fees voluntary dried up de petty-cash coffers.  No more contingency fees meant no more quick access to funds for small supplies and minor works. Dem schools were left at de mercy of the Regional authorities, waiting for them to bless us with their bureaucratic wisdom. And don’t even get us started on the “parent body approval” for raising donations. One-third of parents had to gather in a meeting to give their blessing.

But it now look like de Pee Pee Pee Cee had an epiphany! It realized that maybe, just maybe, schools should have more autonomy. But this newfound freedom comes with a twist. They want to deal directly with schools, cutting out the Regional Educational authorities. It’s like giving a kid a shiny new toy, but they’re taking away the batteries!

So, let’s get this straight. First, they snatch away the schools’ autonomy by making contingency fees voluntary.  Then they decide, “Oops, maybe we should give it back.” But instead of returning it to its rightful owners, they’re playing puppeteer, pulling the strings directly. Autonomy, my dear readers, is like a yo-yo in their hands.

But here’s the kicker: Is this constitutional? Does it remove an important layer of delegation and accountability? These are questions we should be asking. It’s like saying, “We took your bike away because it wasn’t safe, but now you can ride it without brakes. Have fun!”

In the end, it seems like the Pee Pee Pee C government is a master of the autonomy flip-flop. They give it, they take it, they twist it, and we’re left wondering what on earth is going on.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

