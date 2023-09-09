Brothers charged for brutalizing Unity Fisherman

Kaieteur News – Four brothers were on Thursday charged with the offence of felonious wounding committed on 34-year-old Sushil Nagasar, a fisherman of Mosquito Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Twenty-nine–year-old Omesh Persaud, 26-year-old Avidesh Persaud, 21-year-old Yogeshwar Persaud, and 18-year-old Adesh Persaud, all of Lot 14 David Rose Housing Scheme, Mahaica, ECD appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to them.

They pleaded not guilty to the felonious wounding charge committed on Nagasar. Bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 for Omesh, Avidesh, Yogeshwar and $100,000 for Adesh. The matter was adjourned to November 28, 2023.

Nagasar, a 35-year-old fisherman was on Monday injured when the four cutlass-wielding brothers attacked him at Unity Village, ECD.

Nagasar reported the matter to police on Tuesday, alleging that the four brothers rushed into a Chinese restaurant where he was, all armed with cutlasses and broadsided him several times about his body.

He received wounds to his toes and hands and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

During a search for two of the suspects, police said that their mother tried to mislead the ranks by informing them that her sons were not home. However, ranks found the sons hiding in a septic tank and immediately arrested them.