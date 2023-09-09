Brazilian man missing following boat mishap in Mazaruni River

Latest update September 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national is missing following a boat mishap along the Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
Missing is Walter Da Silva Oliveira, a 49-year-old mechanic.
According to information reaching this publication, the incident occurred sometime around 18:00 hrs on Thursday in the vicinity of Suriname Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.
Reports are that on September 1, Da Silva Oliveira travelled from Kumung Kumung, Puruni River with his co-worker Gerson Alves Da Silva to do some mechanical work at Suriname Landing for Francisca Gonzales Leite.
At about 17:40hrs on Thursday, he completed his work and borrowed the woman’s 15ft aluminum boat, which was powered by a 15-horsepower outboard engine. He boarded the boat and left the landing to take back some tools he borrowed from a camp which is located about 10 minutes away along the Mazaruni River. Da Silva Oliveira was the lone occupant of the boat.
An eyewitness at Suriname Landing reported to investigators that shortly Da Silva Oliveira left he heard a loud impact, and upon checking, he saw the boat spinning and a male shouting for help.
He immediately raised an alarm, and checks were made in the area for the Brazilian national, but all proved futile.
The matter was reported to the Police.
Investigations are ongoing.
ALL OF US DESERVE BETTER!
Sep 09, 20232023 FESUPO South American Women’s Classic Powerlifting Championships Kaieteur Sports – Twenty-one-year-old Sarah Sanmogan competing in the 69kg Junior category, made a memorable debut,...
Sep 09, 2023
Sep 09, 2023
Sep 09, 2023
Sep 09, 2023
Sep 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – The electoral outcome of the March 2023 elections, where the APNU+AFC secured 47.34% of the total valid... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]