Brazilian man missing following boat mishap in Mazaruni River

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national is missing following a boat mishap along the Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Missing is Walter Da Silva Oliveira, a 49-year-old mechanic.

According to information reaching this publication, the incident occurred sometime around 18:00 hrs on Thursday in the vicinity of Suriname Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

Reports are that on September 1, Da Silva Oliveira travelled from Kumung Kumung, Puruni River with his co-worker Gerson Alves Da Silva to do some mechanical work at Suriname Landing for Francisca Gonzales Leite.

At about 17:40hrs on Thursday, he completed his work and borrowed the woman’s 15ft aluminum boat, which was powered by a 15-horsepower outboard engine. He boarded the boat and left the landing to take back some tools he borrowed from a camp which is located about 10 minutes away along the Mazaruni River. Da Silva Oliveira was the lone occupant of the boat.

An eyewitness at Suriname Landing reported to investigators that shortly Da Silva Oliveira left he heard a loud impact, and upon checking, he saw the boat spinning and a male shouting for help.

He immediately raised an alarm, and checks were made in the area for the Brazilian national, but all proved futile.

The matter was reported to the Police.

Investigations are ongoing.