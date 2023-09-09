BCB hosts Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy for 80 youths

– Holds successful talks with government ministers

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board is forging ahead with its ongoing cricket development programme. The BCB last weekend hosted a highly successful cricket academy at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground for over eighty youth cricketers between the ages of ten to sixteen years.

The academy sponsored by overseas based BCB sponsor, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, was coached by head coach Winston Smith with support from Leslie Solomon and Lawrence Mentis. Special emphasis was placed on improving the players’ batting, bowling and fielding techniques, while the coaches also worked on the physical fitness of all players.

The academy also involved the hosting of several practice matches on the pitch where technical problems were identified and corrected. Players to the academy were drawn from clubs such as Rose Hall Canje, Achievers, Edinburgh, Albion, Upper Corentyne, Mt Sinai, RHTYSC, Scottburgh, No. 73, East Bank Blazers and Tucber Park.

BCB President Hilbert Foster in a special address to the youths at the academy urged them to grasp as much as possible knowledge from the coaches and put it into practice. The BCB President told the attentive youths that no cricket board invests as much into youth development like Berbice Cricket Board in the West Indies and committed to expanding the programme in the future. He recalled that the BCB recently hosted two cricket clinics for 60 youths in West Berbice and another 40 in the Upper Corentyne sub-association.

Additionally a total of twenty cricket coaches continue to work eighty hours each month with youths across the county. The BCB would also assist a total of twenty four Under15 players with $1 Million worth of cricket gear under the Zamal Hussain Trust Fund, while over another hundred youths would shortly receive personal gear in the biggest ever cricket development project undertaken by a county board. Cricket clubs at the second division level would also shortly benefit from $1 Million worth of red cricket balls.

The BCB would like to express thanks to Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh for his continued investments into Berbice Cricket and Foster hailed the Texas, USA medical doctor as one of the main reasons why Berbice Cricket is on the move. Dr. Singh since 2018 has invested millions of dollars to sponsor tournaments, cricket clinics, annual academies and has also assisted with water pitchers, bowling machines, grass cutters and coaching equipment.

Meanwhile, a three man delegation led by Foster on Wednesday visited Georgetown and held successful meetings with three senior government ministers – Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister of Natural Resource, Vickram Bharat who is also the BCB Honorary Patron. Minister Bharat and the delegation agreed on a further $1.3 Million for the Patron’s Fund, while the BCB would shortly benefit from a John Deere mobile grass cutter for its usage in up-keeping grounds for trails and important matches.

Other areas discussed included a permanent home for the BCB to avoid paying monthly rent and assisting Under17 players with a cricketing kit including a bat, batting gloves and pads. Foster also used the opportunity to inform the government officials of the work of the BCB, plans for the future and also handed over copies of the BCB publications. Vice President Bharat Jagdeo congratulated the board on a job well done and pledged his government’s support.