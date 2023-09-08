Who know de difference raise yuh hands!

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – When dem reporter leff to attend de Thursday press conferences, dem does be confused. Dem don’t know whether dem attending a party event or a government event. De only signal does be where the presser is being hosted.
But even if it hosted at FreeDumb House, it don’t mean that government issues will not be included. There is little difference dese days between a party press conference and a government press conference. Different location, same script!
De Vee Pee does switch roles seamlessly from party General Secretary to Chief PR specialist of the government. One moment, he’s the GS of the ruling party, and the next, he’s pronouncing authoritatively on government decisions.
But hold on, what happened to those weekly press briefings that used to be hosted by the Cabinet Secretary? It’s almost as if they vanished into thin air. And what about all those press officers scattered throughout the government bureaucracy? They government lured many of dem away from the private media. It’s a mystery why they aren’t being better utilized.
The cost of this whole media extravaganza must be pretty expensive. There are supposed to be multiple units and personnel dealing with public and press relations. Dem reporters claim de Oh Pee gat a press outfit that is more than 20 strong, including support staff. We can only hope that one day, clarity will reign, and we’ll know whether we’re at a party or government event. Until then, let the show go on, and let the confusion continue to reign supreme in the world of PPP/C or government press conferences.
