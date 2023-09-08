Residents petitions GRA to shut down bar at Eccles

Kaieteur News – Residents of Avenue Three, Eccles, East Bank Demerara have signed a petition addressed to Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) calling for the shutdown of a bar operating in the residential area of their community.

According the document seen, the residents stated that the bar is located on Sarwan Street. “This is a residential area and we can’t have a quiet evening with our family anymore,” the residents stated in their petition. Apart from the noise nuisance, residents have complained that the bar’s operation is causing traffic congestion in the community and is putting their safety at risk. “Personal safety is at high risk, sometimes we wake to what sounds like gunshots during nightly arguments – some ending in fights,” added the residents. They claimed too that patrons at the bar would urinate on their fences.