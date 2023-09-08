Residents petitions GRA to shut down bar at Eccles

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Residents of Avenue Three, Eccles, East Bank Demerara have signed a petition addressed to Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) calling for the shutdown of a bar operating in the residential area of their community.
According the document seen, the residents stated that the bar is located on Sarwan Street. “This is a residential area and we can’t have a quiet evening with our family anymore,” the residents stated in their petition. Apart from the noise nuisance, residents have complained that the bar’s operation is causing traffic congestion in the community and is putting their safety at risk. “Personal safety is at high risk, sometimes we wake to what sounds like gunshots during nightly arguments – some ending in fights,” added the residents. They claimed too that patrons at the bar would urinate on their fences.
Listen who Duping who in Guyana!
Sep 08, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA) participated in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup, which was held at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 3rd September, 2023. The...
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – The decision to construct an oil and gas training college in Berbice has raised several concerns about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]