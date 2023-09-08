Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Quarry workers drowned – autopsy

Sep 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force on Thursday said an autopsy revealed that the two quarry workers, Vijai Lallmoni and Solendra Bhookmohan found floating in the Essequibo River, Region Seven died from “drowning compounded by blunt trauma” to the head.

Questions were raised of foul play after it was noted that the men also sustained blunt trauma (hits to the head) but police responded, “Based on investigations that are still ongoing, the indication is that they died from drowning”.

The remains of Lallmoni and Bhookmohan were fished out of the Essequibo River on Tuesday around 11:00hrs.  The men had disappeared on Monday after leaving the St. Mary’s quarry mine for Bartica in a speedboat powered by 40HP outboard engine.

Lallmoni’s wife, Rozana Lallmoni is a cook at the quarry and she had told police that the men left on Monday afternoon to purchase supplies for the Quarry’s kitchen. Sometime later, Rozana received word that the boat was drifting in the river. She immediately went to an area in the river called Sachrilla Bay and found the boat adrift, with the engine idling and no sign of her husband and his co-worker.

After calls to their cellular phones went unanswered, Rozana visited the Bartica Police Station around 19:45hrs on Monday and reported them missing.  Their floating bodies were found hours later.

