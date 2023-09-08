Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

President holds talks with Bank of America officials

Sep 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday afternoon met with representatives from the Bank of America at his Office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The visiting delegation included the Managing Director, Global Energy Corporate Banking, Donald Ward Rickertsen; Managing Director, Head of Global Export Agency Finance, Patrick William Gang and Director, Regional Corporate Banking, Diego Armando Torres-Luna, the Office of the President said. The Bank of America representatives are in Guyana on an exploratory mission and have also met with the private sector.

President Irfaan Ali and his delegation met with officials of Bank of America on Thursday

US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek and its Commercial and Economic Officer Thomas Seeger were also a part of the visiting delegation. President Ali was joined by the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh and the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

