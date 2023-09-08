Jaikaran, Beaton crush Albion by 6 wickets as DCC triumph 

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Republic Bank GCB U23 Super50 tournament… National semi-finals
Kaieteur Sports – A solid fifty from Brandon Jaikaran coupled with 4 wickets from Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) skipper Nkosi Beaton, helped their side romp to a commanding 6-wicket over Albion, yesterday at Bourda Ground.
Albion found it difficult to get by the duo of Beaton and Mootoo, who kept them to 128 in 44. 1 overs after some exceptional bowling.
The DCC skipper claimed 4-20 while Mootoo grabbed 3-20, leaving just Damien Cecil (37), Ari Kadir (20) and Naeem Khan (16) with the top scoring honours for Albion.
In-form spinner Indarjeet Nanan (1-17), Kareem Whitney (1-16) and Ricardo Percival (1-17), were the other wicket-takers for DCC.
DCC easily chased the below-par total down, finishing on 130-4 inside 32 overs. Wicket-keeper Jaikaran was the man of the hour, hitting just two fours in his gritty top knock of 52 not out from 89 balls.
Nanan (23), Jaden Campbell (20) and 10 runs each from Shemar Yearwood and Johnathan Van Lange, was more than enough to take DCC over the line, with wickets and overs to spare.
Cecil returned with the leather to star for Albion, ending with 2-32 from his allotted 10 overs.
