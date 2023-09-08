Garnett St man nabbed with illegal firearm

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old vendor of Garnett Street was busted on Wednesday with an illegal .32 Pistol, with a magazine containing five live rounds of .32 ammunition.
Police identified the man as Lawrence Pollard and according to ranks, he was arrested around 17:00hrs. Acting on information received, ranks went to Lot 211 Garnett Street Kitty, where contact was made with the suspect, police said. A search was conducted on Pollard and a suspected .32 Pistol, with a magazine containing five live rounds of .32 ammunition was found in his pants pocket. The man alleged that he found the firearm in a drain sometime back.
Ranks then asked him if he was a licensed firearm holder and he responded “no”. Lawrence was told of the offences committed, arrested and escorted to Kitty Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged to be taken to the ballistics section for examination. He was placed in custody and is slated to be charged.
Listen who Duping who in Guyana!
Sep 08, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA) participated in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup, which was held at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 3rd September, 2023. The...
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Sep 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – The decision to construct an oil and gas training college in Berbice has raised several concerns about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]