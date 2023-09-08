Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Garnett St man nabbed with illegal firearm

Sep 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old vendor of Garnett Street was busted on Wednesday with an illegal .32 Pistol, with a magazine containing five live rounds of .32 ammunition.

Lawrence Pollard

The 32 Pistol, and .32 ammunition that were found

Police identified the man as Lawrence Pollard and according to ranks, he was arrested around 17:00hrs. Acting on information received, ranks went to Lot 211 Garnett Street Kitty, where contact was made with the suspect, police said. A search was conducted on Pollard and a suspected .32 Pistol, with a magazine containing five live rounds of .32 ammunition was found in his pants pocket.  The man alleged that he found the firearm in a drain sometime back.

Ranks then asked him if he was a licensed firearm holder and he responded “no”. Lawrence was told of the offences committed, arrested and escorted to Kitty Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged to be taken to the ballistics section for examination. He was placed in custody and is slated to be charged.

