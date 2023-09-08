Eleven successfully complete GFF Referee Introductory Course in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Eleven vibrant individuals with a passion for football have successfully completed the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) three-day Referee Introductory Course which was held from September 1 in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The objective of the theoretical and practical training was to equip participants with a comprehensive understanding of the laws of the game and various aspects of refereeing, including fitness, mental stability, and personal development. Instructors were FIFA referee Shavin Green, Natasha Lewis, and Abdulla Hamid.

GFF President Wayne Forde extended his congratulations to Joshua Lucas, Grantley Mounter, Dwayne McKinnon, Shemar Savory, Drucilla Rice, Deino Williams, Ronell Newton, Jehu Howard, Ebo McNeil, Shervinton Fraser, and Jeremiah Cummings for successfully completing the course and taking the first step towards becoming certified referees.

“For the GFF, the development of highly skilled and knowledgeable referees is of utmost importance as we strive to enhance the growth and professionalism of football in Guyana,”

GFF President Forde stated. “The successful completion of the Referee Introductory Course is a testament to the Federation’s unwavering commitment to raising the standard of officiating in the country.”

Throughout the three days, the sessions were interactive and engaging, with the group demonstrating enthusiasm and dedication to their training.

Under GFF President Forde’s leadership the Federation has implemented a robust referee training programme to expand the pool of field officials as part of the blueprint to grow the game in Guyana.