Duo charged for allegedly murdering  Parika man

Sep 08, 2023

Kaieteur News – Two labourers were on Thursday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Ravi Ramrattan, who was found dead on September 2 at Parika, Region Three.

Remanded, Ganguly Rambarran

Remanded, Khemraj Persaud

Making their first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court were Khemraj Persaud called ‘Kato’, 20 of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo, and Ganguly Rambarran, 24 of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. They were arraigned before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

The duo was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that between September 1 and 2, they murdered 47-year-old Ramrattan also called ‘Socks’. The accused were remanded and will make another appearance on October 19 for report.

The police had reported that on September 2, Ramrattan’s body was found in the vicinity of Lotus Mall at Parika. Police further said that the body was seen lying on its back and clothed in a pair of long black pants, a black jersey, and a reddish bath towel wrapped around it. When examined, the body was seen with chop wounds. A bed sheet with what appeared to be blood was also found next to the body. A post mortem examination had revealed that the man died of multiple incise wounds.

Information reaching investigators had revealed that the man  had resided in an abandoned bus located in the vicinity of Courts ‘turn’, Parika (next to Fresh Sports Bar), and is a known alcoholic. He was last seen alive on September 1 at about 17:00 hrs by his friend.

