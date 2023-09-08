Courts celebrating 30 years in Guyana

– announces big deal s for customers on home items

Kaieteur News – Retail and home store giant Courts, a brand of the Unicomer Group will this month kick off celebrations marking thirty years of doing business in Guyana. Customers are being promised super deals on all home items.

Opened in 1993, Courts has become the staple brand in affordable home furnishing, a press release from Public Relations agency, Perception Inc. on behalf of the company stated. According to the press release, the month’s festivities focus on celebrating its customers and employees for 30 years of support. During the month, customers will experience super savings and deals on all things “Home” at the “Courts Home Event.”

At Courts, September is also the month in which the selection of the winner of “Operation Home Transformation” the national home makeover competition will occur. This competition has received over 150 entries from across the country and the team at Courts is currently in the evaluation stages to select a winner. The winner will receive a room transformation by Courts worth an impressive $750,000 or more. The lucky person will be chosen next week, and the transformation will be revealed at the “Customer Appreciation Event” scheduled for September 22nd at the Courts Mega Store on Main Street. The day-long event will be littered with the usual prizes, surprises and fantastic deals for customers that shop at the Mega Store or any Courts branch on that day.

Courts Guyana, through its parent company, the Unicomer Group, has achieved tremendous success in the retail business and is the leading provider of furniture and appliances in most of the markets in which they operate. Sub-Regional Managing Director of Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean, Mr. Vincent Gordon shared, “the Courts brand has long been a household name in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is intrinsically linked to not only the provision of high-quality products, but it is also lauded for its commitment to the communities in which the stores operate. In Guyana, we continue to build on this pledge as we pride ourselves in being a good corporate citizen. This can be seen in our investment in numerous projects in the areas of sports, education, culture, and heritage. Additionally, our annual events like the Courts Christmas Light Up, which is just around the corner, and our Courts Optical Brighter View programme are but a fraction of the programmes we support that enhance the lives of our customers and staff alike.”

For the last 30 years, Courts has been associated with quality and affordability and the company has pledged to continue to bring quality products at an affordable price, and always guarantee the quality through after sales service and support.