Cougars win again 

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The closing stages of the first round of matches in the Berbice FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) continued at the Rosignol Community Center ground last Wednesday night with a solitary game.
A 31st minute strike from Carlos Ramos was the decisive factor in Cougars FC registering its 4th win in 6 games. It was the 4th loss for Hopetown Rangers who were kept in 5th place on 6 points from 6 games as well. The 3 points earned pushed Cougars into 3rd position on 12 points.
Action in the 8-team 2-round competition will move to Paradise Community Center ground on Sunday where a double-header has been fixed. The opening game at 3pm will feature 2nd placed Rosignol United against Hopetown Rangers and at 5 pm, cup holders and host Paradise Invaders will attempt to stop the perfect run of leaders Monedderlust, winners of all six of their matches played so far. Invaders are in 4th position on 10 points after 6 games.
The Berbice FA’s SML is mainly funded by the Guyana Football Federation through its Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).
