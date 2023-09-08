Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Biker who jumped traffic light dies after crashing into car

Sep 08, 2023

Kaieteur News – A man on early Thursday morning died when he failed to stop his motorcycle at a traffic light and collided with a car.

Dead is Britton Loyden Alexander, 30, of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.  According to police at about 01:10hrs motorcar- PNN 7200, driven by Aboayomi Hart- a 39-year-old, of Herstelling East Bank Demerara, and motorcycle #CJ 4079 collided at the intersection of North Road and Camp Street, Georgetown resulting in the death of Alexander.

Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along North Road at a fast rate and on the approach of the intersection, a traffic light was flashing red in his direction but he failed to stop and collided with the left front portion of the car.

As a result of the collision, the man was flung some distance, ending up near a concrete fence on the western pavement, where he sustained injuries to his head and body. He was then picked up by a Police Patrol in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. The body is at Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. The car driver is currently in custody, assisting with investigation.

