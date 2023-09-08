Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

ACMA participates in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup Martial Arts tourney

Sep 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA) participated in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup, which was held at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 3rd September, 2023.

The competition had local teams as well as foreign competitors.

The competition was in the following areas:-

  1. Traditional Kata
  2. Freestyle Kata
  3. Weapon Kata
  4. Team Kata
  5. Sparring
  6. Team Sparring
  7. Self Defence

The ACMA was victorious in the following events:-

Freestyle Kata –

Grandmaster Andre Murray 1st place

Master Dellon Hyman 1st place

Josiah Persaud 1st place

Jayden Laulys 1st place

DeSean Verwayne 1st place

Angelina DeLong 1st place

Dellon Hyman Jr. 1st place

Kevin McLennan 1st place

Nicholas Prince 2nd place

Sameer Baksh 3rd place

Top performers display their trophies and medals at the event.

Traditional Kata –

Kevin McLennan 1st place

Sameer Baksh 1st place

Angelina DeLong 1st place

Sparring-

Sameer Baksh 1st place

However, due to circumstances beyond the team control, the team had to leave the arena early and by such was unable to compete in the following events:- Sparring, Self Defence, Team Kata and Team Sparring.

ACMA youngest Athlete, Kevin McLennan displaying his 1st place awards in Freestyle Kata and Traditional Kata.

The Academy would like to thank the Promoter for having us, the Parents and Guardians who are the backbone of our Academy, for their dedication, our athletes for their high level of maturity, and our Instructors, Grand Master Murray and Master Hyman.

We also want to give special thanks to the following sponsors – Fantasy night club and lounge, Through the eyes of an angel foundation Canada and Mr. Vermont George.

Individual/s or groups interested in being part of this Academy can visit us in the following areas – Farm Community Center:- Mondays 5pm-7pm and Saturdays 9am-11am, Parish Hall, Meten-Meer-Zorg 5pm-9pm Tuesdays and Thursdays and Cotton Field Secondary School Essequibo 9am-2pm.  Or via phone:- 669-8237/666-3416/657 8509.

