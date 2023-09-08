ACMA participates in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup Martial Arts tourney

Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA) participated in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup, which was held at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 3rd September, 2023.
The competition had local teams as well as foreign competitors.
The competition was in the following areas:-
The ACMA was victorious in the following events:-
Freestyle Kata –
Grandmaster Andre Murray 1st place
Master Dellon Hyman 1st place
Josiah Persaud 1st place
Jayden Laulys 1st place
DeSean Verwayne 1st place
Angelina DeLong 1st place
Dellon Hyman Jr. 1st place
Kevin McLennan 1st place
Nicholas Prince 2nd place
Sameer Baksh 3rd place
Traditional Kata –
Kevin McLennan 1st place
Sameer Baksh 1st place
Angelina DeLong 1st place
Sparring-
Sameer Baksh 1st place
However, due to circumstances beyond the team control, the team had to leave the arena early and by such was unable to compete in the following events:- Sparring, Self Defence, Team Kata and Team Sparring.
The Academy would like to thank the Promoter for having us, the Parents and Guardians who are the backbone of our Academy, for their dedication, our athletes for their high level of maturity, and our Instructors, Grand Master Murray and Master Hyman.
We also want to give special thanks to the following sponsors – Fantasy night club and lounge, Through the eyes of an angel foundation Canada and Mr. Vermont George.
Individual/s or groups interested in being part of this Academy can visit us in the following areas – Farm Community Center:- Mondays 5pm-7pm and Saturdays 9am-11am, Parish Hall, Meten-Meer-Zorg 5pm-9pm Tuesdays and Thursdays and Cotton Field Secondary School Essequibo 9am-2pm. Or via phone:- 669-8237/666-3416/657 8509.
