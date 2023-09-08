1966 LAW the winners of Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Summer Special 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The curtains came down on Thursday last as Strikers Sports Club held its 15th edition of its annual All Female Domino tourney at its clubhouse which commenced on Saturday August 26th with a fun day.

This initiative was birthed four years ago by ‘Three the Hard Way’ citing the inequality women have to endure when competing against their male counterparts in dominoes.

After three rounds of fierce competition, 1966 LAW emerged the victors with a massive 90 games while C-Point and Girls were deadlocked on 69 games apiece with C-Point placing second by amassing more 6’s the Girls.

The winners were the recipients of $250,000, one winning trophy and nine medals sponsored by ENet, Patterson Associates and Raphael’s Trading Enterprise, while the 1st runners-up copped $125,000, one second placed trophy and nine medals exclusively sponsored by Grace Kennedy. The 2nd runners-up were awarded $75,000, one trophy and 9 medals compliments of VSH United (Guyana) Inc. The 4th place went to Big Girls who received $40,000 compliments of HJ94.1 and one trophy compliments of Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services and Austin’s Imports and Auto Sales.

The MVP was Rhona Rohoman of 1966 LAW with the maximum 18 games and she was the recipient of one complete stove with fittings compliments of MASSY, one fully activated phone compliments of ENet and one hamper compliments of Ansa McAL while hampers were also awarded to the MVP of the last four of the tourney who came from June Watts of C-Point with 16 games, Barbara Lee of Girls with15 games and Yonette Marks of Big Girls with 17 games. Lovern Spencer of Big Boss Girls was the recipient of one fully activated phone also compliments of ENet for sharing the first love of the competition.

Organiser Roderick Harry, in his closing remarks extended his heartfelt appreciation and support to all participants, sponsors, well wishers and all those who contributed otherwise in making its event a resounding success, noted that success comes with the input from sponsors who saw the need to give their support as the organizers aim to place women on top of sport beginning with dominoes. As promised from last year’s event, the prizes increased and that was due to more sponsors heeding the call.

Heartfelt appreciation was also given to Star Rentals, Triple M Investments, Ryan Rambalak, Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, Next Level Sports Club who made this event a resounding success. The next event is its annual All Female Domino Christmas Bonanza.