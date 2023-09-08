Latest update September 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

1966 LAW the winners of Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Summer Special 2023

Sep 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The curtains came down on Thursday last as Strikers Sports Club held its 15th edition of its annual All Female Domino tourney at its clubhouse which commenced on Saturday August 26th with a fun day.

This initiative was birthed four years ago by ‘Three the Hard Way’ citing the inequality women have to endure when competing against their male counterparts in dominoes.

After three rounds of fierce competition, 1966 LAW emerged the victors with a massive 90 games while C-Point and Girls were deadlocked on 69 games apiece with C-Point placing second by amassing more 6’s the Girls.

Handing over the winning Trophy and cash prizes to the captain Tandica Adams of 1966 LAW is organizer Roderick Harry while surrounded by her jubilant charges in the 2023 Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Tourney.

Handing over the winning Trophy and cash prizes to the captain Tandica Adams of 1966 LAW is organizer Roderick Harry while surrounded by her jubilant charges in the 2023 Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Tourney.

The winners were the recipients of $250,000, one winning trophy and nine medals sponsored by ENet, Patterson Associates and Raphael’s Trading Enterprise, while the 1st runners-up copped $125,000, one second placed trophy and nine medals exclusively sponsored by Grace Kennedy. The 2nd runners-up were awarded $75,000, one trophy and 9 medals compliments of VSH United (Guyana) Inc. The 4th place went to Big Girls who received $40,000 compliments of HJ94.1 and one trophy compliments of Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services and Austin’s Imports and Auto Sales.

Rhona Rohoman is the overall MVP as she displays her accolades alongside Organiser Roderick Harry

Rhona Rohoman is the overall MVP as she displays her accolades alongside Organiser Roderick Harry

Second place C-Point accept their prize.

Second place C-Point accept their prize.

The MVP was Rhona Rohoman of 1966 LAW with the maximum 18 games and she was the recipient of one complete stove with fittings compliments of MASSY, one fully activated phone compliments of ENet and one hamper compliments of Ansa McAL while hampers were also awarded to the MVP of the last four of the tourney who came from June Watts of C-Point with 16 games, Barbara Lee of Girls with15 games and Yonette Marks of Big Girls with 17 games. Lovern Spencer of Big Boss Girls was the recipient of one fully activated phone also compliments of ENet for sharing the first love of the competition.

Organiser Roderick Harry, in his closing remarks extended his heartfelt appreciation and support to all participants, sponsors, well wishers and all those who contributed otherwise in making its event a resounding success, noted that success comes with the input from sponsors who saw the need to give their support as the organizers aim to place women on top of sport beginning with dominoes. As promised from last year’s event, the prizes increased and that was due to more sponsors heeding the call.

Heartfelt appreciation was also given to Star Rentals, Triple M Investments, Ryan Rambalak, Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, Next Level Sports Club who made this event a resounding success. The next event is its annual All Female Domino Christmas Bonanza.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 06, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen who Duping who in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

ACMA participates in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup Martial Arts tourney

ACMA participates in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup Martial Arts

Sep 08, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts (ACMA) participated in the 1st Professor Dragon Cup, which was held at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 3rd September, 2023. The...
Read More
Pooran perfection lights up Queen’s Park Oval

Pooran perfection lights up Queen’s Park...

Sep 08, 2023

Eleven successfully complete GFF Referee Introductory Course in Linden

Eleven successfully complete GFF Referee...

Sep 08, 2023

Govt. earmarks on $10M upgrade for Ogle Cricket Ground

Govt. earmarks on $10M upgrade for Ogle Cricket...

Sep 08, 2023

1966 LAW the winners of Strikers Sports Club All Female Domino Summer Special 2023

1966 LAW the winners of Strikers Sports Club All...

Sep 08, 2023

Cougars win again 

Cougars win again 

Sep 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]