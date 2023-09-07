Woman dies after falling ill on North West ferry

– another treated for asthma, said to have recovered

Kaieteur News – One woman is dead and another is said to have been treated for an attack of asthma after both of them fell ill on the government-owned MV MA Malisha the recently commissioned ferry that plies the Georgetown- Mabaruma route.

Initial reports suggested that the woman had died on the vessel, but a release from the Ministry of Public Works clarified that both women were taken off the vessel by the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard before one died and the other was treated.

In a statement the Ministry of Public Works on behalf of the Transport and Harbours Department expressed condolences to the family of the 53-year-old woman who was found motionless while in transit to Georgetown from Mabaruma on the MV MA Malisha, at approximately 06:15hrs Wednesday. The ministry said out of respect for the family the passenger will not be identified at this time.

According to the ministry after being observed by crew members sitting motionless in her seat, the crew members checked for a pulse, but could not find any and the captain then proceeded to administer CPR to revive the passenger. She reportedly subsequently regained consciousness and was assisted by the crew to rest on a mattress. The passenger was then continuously monitored and after being observed impassively again, the captain informed the lighthouse and the management of T&HD of the situation on board, and the T&HD management then contacted the Coast Guard for assistance, the release stated.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched one of its Metal Shark vessels to the M.V. MA Lisha, which was one mile west of the sea buoy, off the Essequibo Coast. The Coast Guard vessel arrived at 08:40hrs where the female was taken off MV MA Lisha.

Meanwhile, earlier, in a separate incident, the ministry said the crew of the M.V. MA Lisha assisted an 18-year-old, who was having an asthma attack. At 22:40hrs (Tuesday), the teen who is an asthmatic case was having an asthma attack but did not have any medication in her possession. The crew was able to render assistance by providing her with an inhaler that was kept on board, and by giving her oxygen with a nebulizer. The teen regained good health around 01:30hrs on Wednesday.

The teen was also taken off the M.V. MA Lisha by the Coast Guard for further medical check-ups and clearance. “The Ministry wishes to make clear that there were never two deaths on the M.V. MA Lisha, as well as there was no malfunctioned air condition unit. The Ministry is also urging persons to desist from rumor-mongering and spreading inaccuracies. The Ministry would like to thank the Guyana Coast Guard for its quick response today, and for its continued support offered to our maritime agencies,” the release concluded.