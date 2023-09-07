Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teen gets two years for illegal firearm

Sep 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Shakel Thomas, an 18-year-old man of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, was on Tuesday jailed after he was found guilty by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul for possession of a firearm without license.

Shakel Thomas

Shakel Thomas

Thomas was arrested at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday, at the Lenora Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate  Ally-Seepaul, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.  Kaieteur News had reported that on Sunday, Thomas was arrested by police for the possession of an illegal firearm.

According to police, at around 03:29 hrs, ranks acting on information, visited Nicola Sports Bar at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), where the suspect was contacted. Ranks then conducted a search on him and a suspected firearm with no ammunition was found in his pants pocket. The handyman was told of the allegation, arrested and escorted to Lenora Police Station with the firearm.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 06, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen who Duping who in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

Sep 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Read More
Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first...

Sep 07, 2023

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win over Haslington All Stars

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win...

Sep 07, 2023

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s matches

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s...

Sep 07, 2023

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded scholarships for MACORP excavator training

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded...

Sep 07, 2023

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo &...

Sep 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • JAGDEO CANNOT PROTECT YOU!

    Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]