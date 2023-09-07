Teen gets two years for illegal firearm

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Shakel Thomas, an 18-year-old man of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, was on Tuesday jailed after he was found guilty by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul for possession of a firearm without license.
Thomas was arrested at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday, at the Lenora Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Ally-Seepaul, where the charge was read to him.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years imprisonment. Kaieteur News had reported that on Sunday, Thomas was arrested by police for the possession of an illegal firearm.
According to police, at around 03:29 hrs, ranks acting on information, visited Nicola Sports Bar at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), where the suspect was contacted. Ranks then conducted a search on him and a suspected firearm with no ammunition was found in his pants pocket. The handyman was told of the allegation, arrested and escorted to Lenora Police Station with the firearm.
