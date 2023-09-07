Separate fires destroy spare parts bond, house

Kaieteur News – Two separate fires on Wednesday destroyed a spare parts bond on the East Coast Demerara and a house at Lake Mainstay, Essequibo Coast.

In a press release the Guyana Fire Service reported that the first fire occurred at approximately 12:1100hrs on Wednesday. The Fire Service said it received a call and was alerted to a fire at White Boy’s Auto Spares & Accessories, located at Lots 446-447 Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Water tenders from the Melanie, Campbellville, and Alberttown fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene. The structure involved was a two-storey concrete building owned by 42-year-old Mohammed Alli and occupied as a bond. As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed. The purported cause of the fire was unknown at that time, and fire prevention staffers are conducting investigations, the release added. Three jets working from water tenders #105, #116 and water carrier #16 were used to extinguish the fire.

In another incident, police said a house at Lake Mainstay village, Essequibo Coast, was destroyed by a fire of unknown origin at around 09:50hrs Wednesday leaving a couple and their five children homeless. The dwelling house was owned/occupied by Sherwin De Young and his wife, Anice De Young, and their five children, ages ten, eight, five, three and one-year-old.

According to the police the house was a one-storey wooden building measuring twenty feet in length and (15) feet in width. At the time of the fire, Mr. De Young was at work, and two (2) of his children were at school. According to Mrs De Young, a housewife, she was doing some work at the back of the yard while three (3) of her children were in the dining area when one of her daughters ran out and shouted: “Mom, smoke in the house”.

Upon checking, the woman said she noticed the fire had already caught on the house from the northern side. She immediately picked up her three children and ran. An alarm was raised, and villagers ran to her rescue. The Guyana Fire Service was summoned, but by the time the fire was extinguished, the building was completely destroyed, as were all household appliances and belongings. Police Regional Commander, Superintendent K. Shivbaran and other Police ranks visited the fire scene subsequently. The building was built by ‘Food for the Poor’ approximately thirteen years ago.