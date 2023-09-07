Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police confiscate knife, other weapons during search at Mazaruni Prison

Sep 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A knife and improvised weapons were among some of the items confiscated during a search at the Mazaruni Prison by the police early Wednesday morning.

In a press release police said that the search was conducted between 06:30 and 10:30 hrs. The operation was led by ranks of the Bartica Police Station headed by DSP Pitt and Officers from Mazaruni Prison, headed by Supt. Shepherd. During the search, the following items were confiscated: 20 Razor blades; one Digicel SIM Card, one pair of scissors; 15 cigarette lighters;

The items confiscated during the search

The items confiscated during the search

10 improvised weapons; one knife; 12 cigarettes; five metal spoons; one helmet; one nail clip; one mirror, and a quantity of wires.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 06, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen who Duping who in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

Sep 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Read More
Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first...

Sep 07, 2023

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win over Haslington All Stars

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win...

Sep 07, 2023

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s matches

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s...

Sep 07, 2023

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded scholarships for MACORP excavator training

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded...

Sep 07, 2023

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo &...

Sep 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • JAGDEO CANNOT PROTECT YOU!

    Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]