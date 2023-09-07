Police confiscate knife, other weapons during search at Mazaruni Prison

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A knife and improvised weapons were among some of the items confiscated during a search at the Mazaruni Prison by the police early Wednesday morning.
In a press release police said that the search was conducted between 06:30 and 10:30 hrs. The operation was led by ranks of the Bartica Police Station headed by DSP Pitt and Officers from Mazaruni Prison, headed by Supt. Shepherd. During the search, the following items were confiscated: 20 Razor blades; one Digicel SIM Card, one pair of scissors; 15 cigarette lighters;
10 improvised weapons; one knife; 12 cigarettes; five metal spoons; one helmet; one nail clip; one mirror, and a quantity of wires.
