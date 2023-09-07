National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 at the Queen’s College Playfield, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

A total of 30 archers participated, 21 men and 9 women. Shooting off on Saturday 19, the qualification rounds were literally hotly contested in both Recurve and Barebow categories in the blistering heat. The National Judges for the competition were DOS (Director of Shooting) Mr. Ryan McKinnon and Line/Target Judge Mr. Robert Singh.

BAREBOW

In the Barebow Men’s division, Jeewanram Persaud narrowly topped off the list with 601 points while Mehandra Chatargum came in a close 600 and Ryan Chichester at 509 for 3rd place. Following up on points were Muhammad Zamaluddin 499, Vishal Manbode 452, Faraad Gani 394, Richard Dookie 358, Courtlee Rodrigues 322, Jaza Percival 305 and Afzal Karim 297.

In the U18 Barebow Men, Saifullah Gani scored highest (548) to beat Muhsin Wazidali’s 273 and Christian Craigen’s 119. They were only three Under18 men to contest the category.

In the Barebow Women’s category, Roshini Boodhoo topped with 422 as Melesa Ramnaraine scored 351, Julie-Ann Williams 259, followed by Fatima Ameera Gani 211 and Karin Toppin 191.

RECURVE

Seven men contested the Recurve ranking round, and again it was Persaud that came out on top. He scored 647 ahead of Chatargum’s 606. Saeed Karim came in 3rd with 571, followed by Vishal Manbode 489, Jaza Percival 488, Naresh Sukhu 444 and Faraad Gani 415.

In the Women’s category Roshini Boodhoo again beat all her opponents to score 439 over Julie-Ann Williams’ 388, Samira Duncan’s 382 and Karin Toppin’s 212.

FINALS

The Semi-Finals and Finals were held on Sunday 20th August as the archers fought to medal in their respective categories. The Barebow Men’s Final saw Mehandra Chatargum earn the top spot for Gold over Jeewanram Perdaud’s Silver and Faraad Gani’s Bronze.

In the U18 Barebow Men’s Final Saifullah Gani copped the Gold as Muhsin Wazidali took silver and Christian Craigen took bronze.

The Men’s Recurve saw Persaud take Gold, with Karim taking silver and Chatargum, Bronze. And in the Women’s Recurve Boodhoo took home the gold as Duncan and Williams settled for Silver and Bronze respectively.

At the presentation ceremony, Remarks were delivered by Marketing Manager, Mr. Dellon Lynch of Sterling Products who indicated he was impressed at the high level of Archery he witnessed and presented the medalists with a tub of Igloo ice cream each. He also went on to indicate that his company would be delighted to see their sponsored event on the yearly calendar and looks forward to next year.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon conveyed thanks to the hard-working Committee, the Judges and extended special thanks to Chief Executive officer, Mr. Ramsay Ali, Marketing Manager Mr. Dellon Lynch and the Management of Sterling Products. She went on to commend the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Queen’s College, Mr. Marcel Gaskin for use of the facility. Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon remarked on the ideal location of the playfield and gave honourable mention of Ms. Rhonda Ogle and Mr. Nardeo Persaud in ensuring access to the ground was an ease.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes to thank our sponsors, our Competitions Committee and Judges Committee, Media and the Affiliate Clubs’ participation for another successful archery competition.

Final Events by Division and Category: