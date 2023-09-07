Man found dead under bed

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old mechanic was on Wednesday found dead under his bed at Lot 43 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.
The dead man has been identified as Shawn Marshall. Marshall’s decomposing remains were reportedly found at 02:30hrs by his brother.
Police learnt that the brother came out of a nearby mine and went home. His attention was subsequently drawn to his Marshall’s apartment after he was aroused by a strong stench emanating from it.
He decided to follow his stench and entered the apartment only to stumble upon Marshall’s decomposing body lying face down under his bed.
No marks of violence were seen on the remains by police but they suspect that he might have died of natural causes. Marshall’s father told them that he suffered from epilepsy and was addicted to drugs and alcohol. Marshall was last seen alive on September 3 last.
