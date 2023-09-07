Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man found dead under bed

Sep 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old mechanic was on Wednesday found dead under his bed at Lot 43 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Shawn Marshall. Marshall’s decomposing remains were reportedly found at 02:30hrs by his brother.

Police learnt that the brother came out of a nearby mine and went home. His attention was subsequently drawn to his Marshall’s apartment after he was aroused by a strong stench emanating from it.

Apartment where Shawn Marshall was found dead

Apartment where Shawn Marshall was found dead

He decided to follow his stench and entered the apartment only to stumble upon Marshall’s decomposing body lying face down under his bed.

No marks of violence were seen on the remains by police but they suspect that he might have died of natural causes. Marshall’s father told them that he suffered from epilepsy and was addicted to drugs and alcohol. Marshall was last seen alive on September 3 last.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 06, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen who Duping who in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

Sep 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Read More
Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first...

Sep 07, 2023

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win over Haslington All Stars

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win...

Sep 07, 2023

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s matches

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s...

Sep 07, 2023

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded scholarships for MACORP excavator training

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded...

Sep 07, 2023

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo &...

Sep 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • JAGDEO CANNOT PROTECT YOU!

    Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]