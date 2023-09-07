Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Glenn Lall is like a verbal surgeon

Sep 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, yuh wouldn’t believe it if yuh didn’t see it with yuh own two eyes! Once upon a time,  nuff government ministers used to be chomping at the bit to talk to the media. Dem couldn’t wait to grab that microphone and start chattin’ away like it was a free rum and food.

But nowadays, oh boy, it’s like tryin’ to get a mongoose to do the moonwalk. When dem ministers finally do open their mouths, you best believe there’s a whole army of cameras and recorders waitin’ to capture every word like it’s the last piece of pepperpot at Christmas dinner.

And where does all that juicy recording end up? Right in front of none other than the man himself, Glenn Lall, de publisher of de Waterfall newspaper.

Glenn Lall has turned into the Ministerial Microscope. Every syllable, every pause, and every wink is put under his scrutinizin’ gaze. It’s like he’s got a PhD in dissectin’ political talk, and dem ministers are quakin’ in their boots afraid that he might critique what they say.

Yuh know why they’re keepin’ their traps shut? It’s ’cause they don’t want their words to end up on Glenn Lall’s dissectin’ table. De man is like a surgeon when it comes to what dem politicians saying. He does play back dem words and den disassemble them.  When he’s done pickin’ ’em apart, all that’s left are bits and pieces of minced words and shattered arguments. Ask de Vee Pee. He gan tell yuh..

Dis is why some of our our once-chatty ministers have turned into mumblers, stumblers, and bunglers. They’d rather zip it, lock it, and throw away the key than risk the wrath of Glenn Lall’s verbal scalpel. But dem boys seh that it’s a silence that’s louder than any speech!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 06, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen who Duping who in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

National Sterling Products’ Outdoor Archery Championships a success

Sep 07, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Read More
Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first...

Sep 07, 2023

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win over Haslington All Stars

Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win...

Sep 07, 2023

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s matches

A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s...

Sep 07, 2023

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded scholarships for MACORP excavator training

Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded...

Sep 07, 2023

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy

Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo &...

Sep 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • JAGDEO CANNOT PROTECT YOU!

    Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]