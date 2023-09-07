Glenn Lall is like a verbal surgeon

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, yuh wouldn’t believe it if yuh didn’t see it with yuh own two eyes! Once upon a time, nuff government ministers used to be chomping at the bit to talk to the media. Dem couldn’t wait to grab that microphone and start chattin’ away like it was a free rum and food.

But nowadays, oh boy, it’s like tryin’ to get a mongoose to do the moonwalk. When dem ministers finally do open their mouths, you best believe there’s a whole army of cameras and recorders waitin’ to capture every word like it’s the last piece of pepperpot at Christmas dinner.

And where does all that juicy recording end up? Right in front of none other than the man himself, Glenn Lall, de publisher of de Waterfall newspaper.

Glenn Lall has turned into the Ministerial Microscope. Every syllable, every pause, and every wink is put under his scrutinizin’ gaze. It’s like he’s got a PhD in dissectin’ political talk, and dem ministers are quakin’ in their boots afraid that he might critique what they say.

Yuh know why they’re keepin’ their traps shut? It’s ’cause they don’t want their words to end up on Glenn Lall’s dissectin’ table. De man is like a surgeon when it comes to what dem politicians saying. He does play back dem words and den disassemble them. When he’s done pickin’ ’em apart, all that’s left are bits and pieces of minced words and shattered arguments. Ask de Vee Pee. He gan tell yuh..

Dis is why some of our our once-chatty ministers have turned into mumblers, stumblers, and bunglers. They’d rather zip it, lock it, and throw away the key than risk the wrath of Glenn Lall’s verbal scalpel. But dem boys seh that it’s a silence that’s louder than any speech!

