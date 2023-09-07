Exxon’s contractor, Schlumberger to grow revenue by US $5B this year – report

Kaieteur News – Giant oilfield services company, Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) will grow its revenue by US$5B in the current year and by a similar amount in 2024 thanks to a recent resurgence in offshore and international drilling.

Schlumberger is one of ExxonMobil’s key contractors operating in Guyana. According to an OilPrice.com report, previously, the company had forecast it would grow its topline by US$4.2 billion. SLB also expects to grow EBITDA by US$1.5 billion in the current year.

Deepwater production remains the fastest-growing upstream oil and gas segment with production set to increase by 60% by 2030. Ultra-deepwater production is set to continue growing at breakneck speed to account for half of all deepwater production by 2030. Deepwater production hit 10.4 million boe/d in 2022 from just 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 1990. Wood Mackenzie has predicted that by the end of the decade, that figure will pass 17million boe/d

Stocks of offshore oil and gas drillers and producers have gone on a tear after recent contracts broke records, reversing their seven-year downturn that reached its nadir during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising global petroleum demand, coupled with increasing deepwater exploration and drilling, has been keeping offshore contractors really busy.

Leading with impressive gains is deepwater drilling specialist, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), whose stock has gained 95.8% in the year-to-date. RIG stock jumped nearly 10% after the company reported a three-year US $518 million contract to deploy one of its drillships in the Gulf of Mexico, the latest in a series of large transactions announced in recent months. The company has revealed that its aggregate incremental backlog associated with the latest contracts totals ~$1.2, bringing its total backlog to $9.2B.

Meanwhile, rig rates have shot up to $480,000 a day, a 50%Y/Y increase and about triple the downturn’s lows. Other offshore drilling stocks with robust gains are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) +64.0% YTD; TechnipFMC Plc. (NYSE:FTI) +74.4%; Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) +61.0%; Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) +47.7% and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) +43.1%. In contrast, the energy sector’s favorite benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), has only managed an 8.1% return in the year-to-date while the broad market benchmark, S&P 500, has gained 19.0% over the timeframe.