Empire Cricket Club carts off NYNCL Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy

Kaieteur Sports – Empire Cricket Club surged to an efficient 50-run win over Trini Boyz last Sunday at Drew Park, and in the process carted off the New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) Deo & Sons Free T20 trophy.

Empire Cricket Club racked up a sufficient 192-6 from the 20-overs while Trini Boyz were left stranded at 142-7 when the 20-overs expired.

Their innings was set back by off-spinner Mahendra Parasram, who grabbed 3-22 from his maximum four overs.

Trini Boyz had a horrendous start losing their first wicket with just 2 runs on the board. Despite a few promises after, they still struggled reaching a precarious position at 89-5.

Parasram was eventually named player-of-the-match. Mark Gomes offered a fight with 29 while Travis Perry and Satrohan Singh chipped in with 28 and 25 respectively. Former Guyana youth player Mohindra Boodram scored 24 to prolong the defeat.

Earlier, Empire Cricket Club won the toss and without hesitation, opted to bat on a good batting surface.

Their innings got immediate impetus with an impressive 113-run opening stand between top-scorer Avinash Sookraj and Dassram Raghunnandan. The left-handed Sookraj stroked 65 which included 12 fours from 35 balls, while Raghunnandan made 44 (6×4) from 32 deliveries.

Kevin Jairam added useful runs to the total with 32 while Parasram proved his all-round capability by contributing 21.

Off-spinner Boodram captured 2-31 from four overs while Singh also bagged two wickets but conceded 39 runs in his four-over outing.

Meanwhile, six teams began participation and they were apart of the NYNCL 40 and 30-overs competitions as well.

Captain of the victorious side Brandon Cabose expressed elation with the team’s all-round performances and delight with the accomplishment.