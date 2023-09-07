Eleven footballers, GFF administrators awarded scholarships for MACORP excavator training

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has awarded a total of eleven footballers and administrators scholarships for the MACORP Excavator Training Programme.
The three-week programme, which officially started on September 4, aims to certify the nine men and two women as heavy-duty excavator operators. The batch of scholarship awardees represents a diverse group of individuals, including two individuals from the Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).
GFF President Wayne Forde congratulated the scholarship recipients and emphasised the ongoing commitment of the Federation to prioritise off-the-pitch opportunities for footballers in Guyana.
“I am delighted to join with the rest of our football community in congratulating the eleven MACORP Scholarship recipients, who began a new and exciting journey today. Over the next few weeks, they will acquire the skills, knowledge and certification as excavator operators. It is of strategic importance that the GFF continues to explore more opportunities for job placement, internship and academic pursuit for our male and female footballers.
The scholarship programme, which was launched in 2021, is designed to provide individuals involved in the game of football with an opportunity to acquire new skills that can be used to earn a livelihood beyond their active football careers.
To date, a total of 21 male and female footballers have completed the training programme and are now certified MACORP operators.
Forde expressed his gratitude to MACORP for their unwavering commitment to the Federation’s vision for football development and also urged the scholarship awardees to demonstrate dedication and commitment throughout their training journey.
“Guyana is witnessing an unprecedented demand for skilled labour across many sectors, with the construction industry leading at a breathtaking pace. I am therefore extremely happy to see our young footballers setting the right example by dedicating the time and effort necessary to develop key expertise that would allow them to transition smoothly to a life of business or gainful employment, after their playing days are over,” Forde shared, adding: “I would like to thank the Management of MACORP for being a shining example of Corporate goodwill towards our young people.”
The group of recipients will acquire the necessary knowledge and practical experience to operate heavy-duty excavators effectively and safely through hands-on training, theoretical instruction, and practical assessments.
Listen who Duping who in Guyana!
Sep 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]