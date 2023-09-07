Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Contractor kills, burns body of woman he was building house for

Sep 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A contractor on Tuesday allegedly killed a woman he was building a house for and burnt her body at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead: Shannen Obermuller-Mohamed

Police identified the woman as Shannen Obermuller- Mohamed, 29 of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The charred remains believed to be hers were discovered around 22:10hrs at the construction site of her home at Parika. Police are awaiting DNA testing to verify that the remains belongs to Mohamed.

However, an autopsy was conducted on the burnt body and it revealed that the individual died from a “blunt force trauma” to the head. The pathologist also opined that woman was killed first and then burnt. Relatives told police that Mohamed had gone to the construction site around 09:00hrs on Tuesday but failed to return home. Calls to her cellphone went unanswered too and relatives became worried.

They began inquiring about her whereabouts but no one knew where she was. At around 22:00hrs that evening family members decided to visit the construction site in search of her. When they arrived they reportedly saw a fire and the contractor Mohamed had hired to build her house suddenly leaving the scene. The relatives noted that he walked to the end of the yard and disappeared into the darkness.

The family members, according to police, then filled up some buckets with water from a nearby stand pipe and extinguished the fire. “After this, they observed what appeared to be a human skull among the debris”, police stated. They immediately notified police and investigators were sent to the scene.

When ranks arrived they removed a burnt skull and torso from among debris. Crime scene investigators also found a sledge hammer and crowbar next to the charred remains. An investigation was launched immediately and police learnt that the contractor might have murdered Mohammed just moments after she arrived at the Construction site on Tuesday morning.

A neighbour had reportedly seen him burning wood and other materials in the yard around 10:00hrs that day. A video footage has also surfaced of the contractor adding wood and other debris to a fire at the construction site. The contractor is said to be well known to Mohamed and her relatives and reportedly does “quality work” for them. Police have since arrested the contractor and he is presently being questioned for Mohamed’s killing.

