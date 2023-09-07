Brothers hid in septic tank after brutalising Unity fisherman

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old fisherman was on Monday injured when four cutlass-wielding brothers attacked him at Unity Village, East Coast Demerara.

Injured is Sushil Nagasar of Coconut Walk Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Nagasar reported the matter to police on Tuesday, alleging that the four brothers rushed into a Chinese restaurant where he was, all armed with cutlasses and broadsided him several times about his body.

He received wounds to his toes and hands and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition. During a search for two of the suspects, police said that their mother tried to mislead the ranks by informing them that her sons were not home. However, ranks found the sons hiding in a septic tank, and immediately arrested them. The investigations are ongoing.