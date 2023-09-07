Brothers hid in septic tank after brutalising Unity fisherman

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old fisherman was on Monday injured when four cutlass-wielding brothers attacked him at Unity Village, East Coast Demerara.
Injured is Sushil Nagasar of Coconut Walk Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Nagasar reported the matter to police on Tuesday, alleging that the four brothers rushed into a Chinese restaurant where he was, all armed with cutlasses and broadsided him several times about his body.
He received wounds to his toes and hands and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition. During a search for two of the suspects, police said that their mother tried to mislead the ranks by informing them that her sons were not home. However, ranks found the sons hiding in a septic tank, and immediately arrested them. The investigations are ongoing.
Listen who Duping who in Guyana!
Sep 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]