Brand new schools in the pipeline for Crane, Nismes – President Ali

Kaieteur News – The areas of Crane on the West Coast of Demerara and Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara, will soon see the construction of brand new schools, President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced.

The President was at the time speaking at the commissioning of a new primary school in Tuschen. In his address to the gathering, the President said that the Ministry of Education has completed a very important document, that is an infrastructure analysis based on population and students, and which identifies what additional infrastructure is needed based on demand of the education system.

“We know now that we have to invest in the short term in 10 new facilities across the country. But in this region, we are going to build two additional facilities, hopefully before the end of the year or to be ready for the next term which is January,” he said.

Speaking briefly about the new schools, the Head of State related that the facility slated for Crane, will be about 30,000 sq ft and would be built to take off 1,000 students. He added that the second facility in Nismes will be constructed to accommodate about 600 students and that would be about 1200 sq ft.

He stated that one of the reasons behind building such infrastructures is that in these areas, there are new housing communities being opened, and so this is creating demands in sector such as education. The Education Ministry recently signed a contract worth $864,705,395 for a new secondary at Tuschen. Also the ministry had put out tender seeking the design services for another new school for Vreed-en-Hoop.