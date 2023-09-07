Abel’s hat-trick spurs Airy Hall to a 4-1 win over Haslington All Stars

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 Sports
EDFA Leg of Men’s Senior League Football
– Buxton and Mahaica finish 1-goal apiece
Kaieteur Sports – Buxton Stars and Mahaica Determinators battled to a 1-1 draw, while Airy Hall dominated Haslington All Stars FC with a 4-1 victory in the latest fixtures of the East Coast of Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Men’s Senior Football League, held on Sunday at the Buxton Community Centre ground.
In the opening match, Deshawn McPherson of Buxton Stars found the back of the net, giving the home team an early lead in the 34th minute. The Mahaica side relentlessly pursued the equaliser for the remainder of the first half, but Buxton Stars managed to hold them off. As the first 45 minutes concluded, the Buxtonians led 1-0.
The second half was a thrilling spectacle, with the Determinators securing a late equaliser in the 87th minute, courtesy of Julius Hamilton’s magnificent strike. However, with little time remaining on the clock, the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.
Following that exciting contest, Airy Hall delivered an impressive performance, defeating Haslington All Stars 4-1. Eon Abel was the star of the show, netting a remarkable hat-trick for Airy Hall with goals in the 24th, 55th, and 60th minutes. Leroy Halley added another goal to solidify their impressive 4-1 victory. Delroy Benjamin scored the lone goal for Haslington All Stars in the 29th minute in a losing effort.
The excitement continued at the same venue yesterday, with Beterverwagting/Triumph United facing off against Victoria Scorpions. Additional matches are scheduled for Friday and throughout the weekend.
