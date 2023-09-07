A. Duke slams only century in last weekend’s matches

Big Man Cricket2 rounds 6 & 7



Kaieteur Sports – Big Man Cricket2@ O40s T25 tournament continued Saturday & Sunday last with matches at various venues across Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara. On Saturday, only one century was recorded by A. Duke of O Mend of Guyana, whilst several half centuries highlighted the matches in batsman friendly conditions where there was a solitary score in excess of 200 was recorded by GT Royals of 250/6 against the said O Men of Guyana.

ROUND 6- SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd, 2023

At the Blairmont ground – Match 1 – Enterprise stormed back to their winning ways by easily disposing of Legend Rangers. Batting first, Legend Rangers posted a decent 167 for 6 off their allotted 25 overs after being inserted to bat by Enterprise. E. Seegobin top scored with 84 (5 X 6s & 7 X 4s). Opener P. Baldeo supported with 25. V. Persaud and C. Tickaram both picked up 2 wickets apiece. Enterprise overtook the score in 24 overs losing 4 wickets in the process to win by 6 wickets. Several of their batters contributed to their score- P. Dindyal hit a polished undefeated half century 54*, and was well supported by opener Khaleel Mohamed 32, Rohan Mangal 36 and D. Persaud 29. L. Latchman finished with the impressive figures of 3 for 26 off his 5 overs.

At the Blairmont ground- Match 2 – In the second match of the double header, Jai Hind Jaguars easily overpowered East Side Legends. East Side Legends took first strike and posted a formidable 186 for 2 in 20 overs. Opener K. Bissoondial top scored with 75. He was well supported by M. Bridgelall with 41 and H. Harrilall 34. Jai Hind responded with 189 for 4 wickets in 18.5 overs. Former West Indies test batsman, Sewnarine Chattergoon, rolled back the years with an undefeated 59 and was well supported by K. Mahadeo 57* and Imran Khan 26. S. Khan picked up 3 for 29 off his allotted overs.

At Enmore ground- Match 3 – GT Royals got the better of O Men of Guyana. Batting first at the beautiful Enmore ground, GT Royals rattled up the 2nd highest score of the tournament- 250 for 6 wickets. Richard Latif was again among the runs with 78, ably supported by Troy Benn 31 and Dindan 26. Bashur Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 28 off his 4 overs. In their reply, O Men of Guyana could only muster 178 from their 25 overs to lose by 72 runs. A. Duke hit the solitary century for the weekend, an even hundred and S. Alick scored 22.

At the Enmore ground- Match 4 – Regal overpowered the undefeated Everest Masters in their matchup in the other double header at this ground. Everest could only make 156/6 off their 24 overs with Rooplall top scoring with 55. Regal openers led from the front, both registering half centuries – S. Hardeo scored 53 and R. Ramdass made 66. After the fall of the openers, there was a brief wobble in the middle but Regal got home with overs to spare.

At the Reliance ground – Match 5: Essequibo Masters made light work of the East Bank Titans. East Bank batted first and could only muster 120 all out. The boys from the Cinderella County quickly erased this score for the loss of 3 wickets in 10.2 overs. Opener V. Lall smashed an unbeaten 63* and took their side home alongside Ramesh Narine with an unbeaten 42*.

At the Canal #2 ground – Match 6 – West bank Warriors completely decimated the Canal #1 Scorpions. This match was a Round 3 matchup which was now played. The Scorpions were bowled out for 39 and the Warriors got to this total in a mere 3.5 overs.

ROUND 7- SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd, 2023

At the Blairmont ground- Match 1 – Enterprise beat X Berbice Police Masters by 5 wickets. The lawmen took first strike and were restricted to 147 all out. West Indies O40s selectee, Devon Clements, continued with his rich vein of form to register another half century in their last match of this year’s tournament. He finished on 54. A. Doris also made 28 and G. Crandon made 16. There were 3 run outs in their innings. Enterprise V. Persaud, C. Tickaran and C. Singh all picked up 2 wickets apiece for 23, 21 and 28 runs respectively. Enterprise knocked off the required runs in 22.5 overs to cap off a successful weekend with 2 wins. Opener Rajmangal with 41 along with P. Dindyal with 41* and K. Mohamed 21 were the principal contributors.

At the Blairmont ground- Match 2 – Jai Hind Jaguars defeated GT Royals by 6 wickets. Batting first, GT Royals posted 133 for 6 wickets. There were useful contributions from G. Sugrim 21, A. Mustafa 20, Batson 31 and S. Massiah 27*. Their score was overhauled by the Jaguars in 17.5 overs for the loss of just 4 wickets. Imran Khan continued being among the runs with a polished 46 opening the batting. J. Somair also finished on 47*. R. Latif took 2 for 35.

At the Jai Hindground- Match 3 – Legend Rangers earned a walkover from East Side legends.