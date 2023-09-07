$41M to repair Karaburi Health Centre

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Karaburi Health Centre in the Moruca district, Region One is set to undergo some $41 million in rehabilitation works.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project. At the reading of bids, it was disclosed that seven contractors are after the contract and they are: Aruca Investment, Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services, N&A Construction, SEE Solutions, FS Construction, and LS Contracting Services.

Just recently at the passage of the supplementary budget, some $1 billion was approved for the health sector which would see some 152 health facilities being rehabilitated. Of the 153 facilities, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said work will be done on eight facilities in Region One, 30 in Region Two, 16 in Region Three, 24 in Region Four, 19 in Region Five, 13 in Region Six, 11 in Region Seven, nine in Region Eight, six in Region Nine, and 17 in Region 10.

