$41M to repair Karaburi Health Centre

Latest update September 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Karaburi Health Centre in the Moruca district, Region One is set to undergo some $41 million in rehabilitation works.
This is according to the recent opening of tenders for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project. At the reading of bids, it was disclosed that seven contractors are after the contract and they are: Aruca Investment, Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services, N&A Construction, SEE Solutions, FS Construction, and LS Contracting Services.
Just recently at the passage of the supplementary budget, some $1 billion was approved for the health sector which would see some 152 health facilities being rehabilitated. Of the 153 facilities, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said work will be done on eight facilities in Region One, 30 in Region Two, 16 in Region Three, 24 in Region Four, 19 in Region Five, 13 in Region Six, 11 in Region Seven, nine in Region Eight, six in Region Nine, and 17 in Region 10.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Completion of Matthew’s Ridge Hospital, Region One.
Rehabilitation of Karaburi Health Centre Moruca.
Ministry of Public Works
Land and water transport – Procurement of fourteen 4×4 pickups and one twelve to fifteen seater bus.
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC)
Supply and delivery of Hydro Blast equipment for the DHBC.
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Renovation to washrooms at the Ministry.
Ministry of Natural Resources
Consultancy services for Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s 5th EITI Report for the Fiscal Year – Commencement of Procurement Activities.
Guyana Defence Force
Rehabilitation of Lecture Hall, CJCMS.
Listen who Duping who in Guyana!
Sep 07, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s National Outdoor Championships 2023, sponsored by Sterling Products Limited and Oasis Water, were recently held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20...
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Sep 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – If we accept that the primary responsibility of all governments is to ensure public safety, then all... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]