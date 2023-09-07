$41M to repair Karaburi Health Centre

Kaieteur News – The Karaburi Health Centre in the Moruca district, Region One is set to undergo some $41 million in rehabilitation works.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project. At the reading of bids, it was disclosed that seven contractors are after the contract and they are: Aruca Investment, Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services, N&A Construction, SEE Solutions, FS Construction, and LS Contracting Services.

Just recently at the passage of the supplementary budget, some $1 billion was approved for the health sector which would see some 152 health facilities being rehabilitated. Of the 153 facilities, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said work will be done on eight facilities in Region One, 30 in Region Two, 16 in Region Three, 24 in Region Four, 19 in Region Five, 13 in Region Six, 11 in Region Seven, nine in Region Eight, six in Region Nine, and 17 in Region 10.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Completion of Matthew’s Ridge Hospital, Region One.

Rehabilitation of Karaburi Health Centre Moruca.

Ministry of Public Works

Land and water transport – Procurement of fourteen 4×4 pickups and one twelve to fifteen seater bus.

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC)

Supply and delivery of Hydro Blast equipment for the DHBC.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Renovation to washrooms at the Ministry.

Ministry of Natural Resources

Consultancy services for Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s 5th EITI Report for the Fiscal Year – Commencement of Procurement Activities.

Guyana Defence Force

Rehabilitation of Lecture Hall, CJCMS.