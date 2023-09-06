Thief nabbed at Eccles with bag of tools

Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Residents of Falcon Drive Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday caught a thief red- handed trying to steal construction tools from a newly constructed house in the area.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, one of the residents said that the man was seen breaking into the property at around 09:20hrs by a neighbour. “The house is almost finished just to paint, the workers didn’t come to work today (Tuesday) but like they had locked up all their tools inside”, the resident said.
An alert neighbour saw the man crawling through a window and when he realised that it was a “thief man” he alerted other residents of Falcon Drive and they quietly surrounded the property while the thief was busy packing up a bag with the tools.
When he realised that he was caught, the man reportedly decided to run but he was not quick enough and was cornered at a culvert. “We captured him and all he told us was that he was from the west bank side” recalled the resident. The man reportedly admitted to them that he was indeed stealing and the police took him into custody along with all the items he had stuffed into the bag. Investigations are ongoing.
