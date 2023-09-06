Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Region Six single mom receives new home through MoM initiative

Sep 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A single mother of three, Sadna Rambarran of Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, Region Six is the latest beneficiary of a two-bedroom home, as part of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative to assist vulnerable persons.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Chairman of NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth, Sadna Rambarran, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, Contractor Devanand Sawh, and other officials cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The home was built and fully furnished at a cost of close to $8 million by contractor Devanand Sawh of D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop.

During the handing-over ceremony at Rambarran’s residence on Saturday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha noted that initiatives like these are integral, as they seek to enhance the livelihoods of Guyanese. “We are once again seeing a very robust housing programme under our government. And although we are seeing so many homes and house lots being distributed across the country, we still have vulnerable people in the population. And the president has set aside this programme, so that we can help these vulnerable groups in the community,” Minister Mustapha noted.

Minister Mustapha also urged other corporate sponsors to come on board and partner with the government to enhance the lives of Guyanese. Regional Chairman, David Armogan lauded the works of the contractor for providing the house to Rambarran and her family. He further added that Rambarran is employed in the part-time work initiative, to supplement her household’s income.

The new home for Sadna Rambarran and her family.

Meanwhile, contractor, Devanand Sawh expressed his delight to be part of the initiative, as the government continues to work towards the betterment of Guyanese.  “I’m happy to be part of this initiative…I hope other businesses can contribute in their little way to be with the government on such initiatives and the future,” Sawh added. About eight houses have been constructed in Berbice under the MoM’s initiative to date. (DPI)

